Raghav Chadha made AAP Gujarat co-incharge

Aam Admi Party has been trying to have its national presence felt especially since it formed the government in Punjab earlier this year. AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal has been taking a more national approach rather than limiting himself to Delhi politics. The Delhi Chief Minister has been talking about uniting ‘130 crore Indians’ and running the 'Make India No-1' campaign which is being seen as a sign of him trying to find a national role for himself and his party.