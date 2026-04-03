Raghav Chadha net worth: Swift Dzire, ₹6.35 lakh in shares, bonds, no declared property for Rajya Sabha MP

Raghav Chadha Joins BJP: Raghav Chadha, the Rajya Sabha MP had decided to leave his Aam Aaadmi Party and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on 24 April. Chadha announced on 24 April that he, along with six other AAP Rajya Sabha MPs, will join the BJP. AAP had 10 MPs in Rajya Sabha.

This comes just days after his fallout with the Arvind Kejriwal-led party.

The other MPs who, Chadha said, have merged with the BJP are Sandeep Pathak, Harbhajan Singh, Rajendra Gupta, Vikram Sahni, Swati Maliwal and Ashok Mittal. Hours after the annoucement, Chadha, Pathak and Miital joined the BJP at its headquarters in the national capital.

Also Read | Raghav Chadha news LIVE: Big shock for AAP as 3 Rajya Sabha MPs join BJP

Chadha was recently removed by AAP as its deputy leader in the Rajya Sabha. In response, the chartered accountant-turned-politician, had accused AAP of trying to stop him from raising public issues. AAP responded, claiming that Raghav had not been toeing the party line and instead raising ‘less significant’ issues.

On Friday, AAP responded by calling Chadha and others as ‘traitors’ of Punjab. Of the seven who have switched sides, six are MPs from Punjab, elected in 2022 when the AAP won the state elections with a landslide and is going to polls next year.

Raghav Chadha Net Worth In 2019, Chadha, then a South Delhi AAP candidate, declared movable assets worth over ₹16 lakh and had no immovable assets. Chadha had then shown an income of ₹2,19,320 in his last year’s income tax return, according to the affidavit

In 2020, when he won the Delhi Assembly election from the Rajinder Nagar seat, Chadha had declared a net worth of ₹19,97 Lakh. Chadha had not declared any immovable assets in 2020.

In 2022, when Chadha was elected to the Rajya Sabha, he had declared movable assets worth ₹37 Lakh. This included ₹30,000 cash, ₹6.35 Lakh worth of bonds and shares.

Chadha owns a Maruti Swift Dzire car worth ₹1.32 lakh, according to the 2022 election affidavit. He did not declare any immovable assets in the affidavit.

Born on 11 November 1988 in New Delhi in a middle class family, Chadha received his school education from Modern School (New Delhi)

Chadha is a BCom from the University of Delhi in 2009, a Chartered Accountant from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, Delhi in 2011. In his early career he worked with accountancy firms including Deloitte and Grant Thornton.

Chadha had joined team Kejriwal during the India Against Corruption movement before AAP came into being in 2012.

When AAP won the 2015 Delhi Legislative Assembly election with a majority, Chadha, at the age of 26 was appointed AAP's national treasurer. In April 2018, the then Union Minister of Home Affairs, Rajnath Singh, terminated the appointment of Manish Sisodia's advisor, along with 9 others.

Chadha unsuccessfully contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from South Delhi. A year later, he was elected to the Delhi Assembly.

In 2020, as a leader of AAP, Chadha was appointed AAP Punjab co-in-charge for the Punjab Legislative Assembly election in 2022, playing a crucial role in the party's eventual landslide victory, where AAP won 92 out of 117 seats.

Before completing his term as an MLA, he was elected to the Rajya Sabha in March 2022 from Punjab, where the AAP was in power.

• Cash in hand: Around ₹30,000– ₹40,000

• Bank deposits: Approximately ₹30– ₹40 lakh

• Investments (bonds, shares, mutual funds) worth ₹6.35 Lakh

• No significant luxury vehicles reported

• Total movable assets: roughly ₹35– ₹45 lakh

• No immovable property declared in his name (no house, land, or commercial property)

Overall Net Worth of Raghav Chadha Estimated around ₹35– ₹45 lakh at the time of filing

Earlier Affidavit (Lok Sabha 2019 – South Delhi)

• Total assets: ₹16.5 lakh

• Movable assets: ₹16.5 lakh

Raghav Chadha’s wife, Parineeti Chopra Raghav Chadha married Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra in 2023. The Bollywood actor has worked in several films and created a strong personal brand over the years. Reports estimate her net worth at around ₹74 crore.