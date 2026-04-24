Raghav Chadha news Live Updates: Rajya Sabha MPs Raghav Chadha, Sandeep Pathak and Ashok Mittal join BJP

Raghav Chadha news, 7 MPs to merge with BJP Live Updates: Rajya Sabha MPs Raghav Chadha, Ashok Mittal, and Sandeep Pathak announced on Friday that they would quit the party and “merge with the BJP”.

While it's unclear if they will join the BJP, a video showed these leaders arriving at the BJP headquarters after making the big announcement.

Besides Raghav Chadha, Ashok Mittal and Sandeep Pathak, four other Rajya Sabha MPs will leave AAP and join the BJP, Chadha said in a press conference on Friday. They are Harbhajan Singh, Rajinder Gupta, Vikram Sahney and Swati Maliwal, Chadha said.

Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for all the latest updates on the developments.