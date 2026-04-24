Subscribe
Live Update

Raghav Chadha news Live Updates: Rajya Sabha MPs Raghav Chadha, Sandeep Pathak and Ashok Mittal join BJP

Raghav Chadha news Live Updates: Rajya Sabha MPs Raghav Chadha, Ashok Mittal, Sandeep Pathak, Harbhajan Singh, Rajinder Gupta, Vikram Sahney and Swati Maliwal will merge with the BJP. Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for all the latest updates on the developments.

Akriti Anand
Updated24 Apr 2026, 06:14:38 PM IST
Raghav Chadha news Live Updates: Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha, centre, adddresses a press conference at the Constitution Club, in New Delhi, Friday, April 24, 2026. Rajya Sabha MPs Sandeep Pathak, left, and Ashok Mittal are also seen.
Raghav Chadha news Live Updates: Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha, centre, adddresses a press conference at the Constitution Club, in New Delhi, Friday, April 24, 2026. Rajya Sabha MPs Sandeep Pathak, left, and Ashok Mittal are also seen. (PTI)

Raghav Chadha news, 7 MPs to merge with BJP Live Updates: Rajya Sabha MPs Raghav Chadha, Ashok Mittal, and Sandeep Pathak announced on Friday that they would quit the party and “merge with the BJP”.

While it's unclear if they will join the BJP, a video showed these leaders arriving at the BJP headquarters after making the big announcement.

Besides Raghav Chadha, Ashok Mittal and Sandeep Pathak, four other Rajya Sabha MPs will leave AAP and join the BJP, Chadha said in a press conference on Friday. They are Harbhajan Singh, Rajinder Gupta, Vikram Sahney and Swati Maliwal, Chadha said.

Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for all the latest updates on the developments.

Advertisement
Follow updates here:
24 Apr 2026, 06:14:38 PM IST

Raghav Chadha news LIVE Updates: Arvind Kejriwal's first reaction after Raghav's BJP shocker

AAP's national convenor Arvind Kejriwal had a one-line response to the bombshell Punjab Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha dropped Friday afternoon. "The BJP has once again betrayed Punjabis," the former Delhi Chief Minister said on X.

24 Apr 2026, 06:10:46 PM IST

Raghav Chadha news LIVE Updates: ‘AAP needs to self-introspect,’ BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj says

On 2/3rd MPs of AAP in the Rajya Sabha announced merging with the BJP, BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj says, “...2/3rd MPs of AAP in the Rajya Sabha have left the AAP by rejecting the divisive politics of the AAP...AAP needs to self-introspect...”

24 Apr 2026, 06:07:57 PM IST

Raghav Chadha news LIVE Updates: Chadha, Sandeep Pathak and Ashok Mittal join BJP

Rajya Sabha MPs Raghav Chadha, Sandeep Pathak and Ashok Mittal join the BJP in the presence of BJP national president Nitin Nabin at the party headquarters.

Advertisement
24 Apr 2026, 05:58:33 PM IST

Raghav Chadha news LIVE Updates: Raghav Chadha's first post on X after announcing 'merger with BJP’

Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha tweets, "Today, exercising the provisions of the Constitution of India, more than two-thirds of the AAP MPs in the Rajya Sabha have merged with the BJP. Seven MPs have signed the document, which was submitted to the Hon’ble Chairman of the Rajya Sabha. I, along with two other MPs, personally handed over the signed documents"

24 Apr 2026, 05:56:10 PM IST

Raghav Chadha news LIVE Updates: Nitin Nabin arrives at BJP headquarters in Delhi

BJP National President Nitin Nabin arrives at the party headquarters in Delhi, news agency ANI reported. Raghav Chadha said 2/3rd MPs of AAP in the Rajya Sabha will merge with the BJP.

24 Apr 2026, 05:53:10 PM IST

Raghav Chadha news LIVE Updates: ‘BJP had troubled Raghav Chadha earlier,’ notes Ashok Gehlot

On 2/3rd MPs of AAP in Rajya Sabha merging with the BJP, senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot says, "BJP people will not be deterred from their actions. They are murdering democracy in this country. All agencies are under their control. Ashok Mittal was recently raided, BJP had troubled Raghav Chadha earlier. Other names were included in the liquor case. The entire country is watching this. Modi ji and Amit Shah have this delusion, but it will shatter soon. Entire country has understood that they do politics in the name of Hindutva but what did they do to strengthen Hindutva?...There is a washing machine place and everyone will be clean now..."

Advertisement
24 Apr 2026, 05:52:15 PM IST

Raghav Chadha news LIVE Updates: Punjab CM says ‘BJP has betrayed Punjab’

On 2/3rd MPs of AAP in Rajya Sabha announce merging with the BJP, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann says, "...BJP has betrayed Punjab...The same washing machine was used at the party of Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress...BJP has no base in Punjab..."

Bhagwant Mann said, "...The seven MPs who are joining the BJP don't represent Punjab, they are traitors...They won't get anything in the BJP also..."

"The BJP finishes the party with which they ally...The people of Punjab support me wholeheartedly. They have a problem with the development of Punjab...," Bhagwant Mann said.

24 Apr 2026, 05:50:32 PM IST

Raghav Chadha news LIVE Updates: Sandeep Pathak says, ‘I am joining BJP today’

MP Sandeep Pathak says, "I had never thought that such a situation would ever occur in my life. But it did. I was a part of this party for 10 years. Today, I am separating my path from that of the AAP...When it came to joining a party, I joined AAP because they spoke of new politics and politics of work...In 10 years, I worked hard...All political decisions I made were taken by prioritising the party's interests...I am joining the BJP today and giving up all my positions in AAP..."

Advertisement
24 Apr 2026, 05:48:19 PM IST

Raghav Chadha news LIVE Updates: ‘Some people compromise, get scared,' says Tejashwi Yadav

On 2/3rd MPs of AAP in Rajya Sabha announce merging with the BJP, Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav says, "...Some people compromise, get scared, and join the BJP. They may have joined out of greed or fear"

24 Apr 2026, 05:47:46 PM IST

Raghav Chadha news LIVE Updates: ‘AAP is the B team of BJP,’ says Delhi Congress chief

On 2/3rd MPs of AAP in Rajya Sabha announce merging with the BJP, Delhi Congress chief Devendra Yadav says, "...We have been saying this for a long time that AAP is the B team of BJP...They cheated the people of the nation..."

24 Apr 2026, 05:46:20 PM IST

Raghav Chadha news LIVE Updates: Did Raghav Chadha join BJP? Here's what he said today

Addressing a press conference with Sandeep Pathak and Ashok Mittal, AAP MP Raghav Chadha said, "We have decided that we, the 2/3rd members belonging to the AAP in Rajya Sabha, exercise the provisions of the Constitution of India and merge ourselves with the BJP."

Advertisement
24 Apr 2026, 05:51:05 PM IST

Raghav Chadha news LIVE Updates: Raghav Chadha says 2/3rd AAP MP Rajya Sabha to merge with BJP

In a press conference on Friday, AAP MP Raghav Chadha said, "There are 10 AAP MPs in the Rajya Sabha, more than 2/3rd of them are with us in this. They have signed and this morning we submitted the signed letter and documents to the Rajya Sabha Chairman...3 of them are here before you. Besides us, there are Harbhajan Singh, Rajinder Gupta, Vikram Sahney and Swati Maliwal."

Catch all the Business News, Politics news,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomePoliticsNewsRaghav Chadha news Live Updates: Rajya Sabha MPs Raghav Chadha, Sandeep Pathak and Ashok Mittal join BJP
Read Next Story