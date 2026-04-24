Raghav Chadha news Live Updates: Rajya Sabha MPs Raghav Chadha, Sandeep Pathak and Ashok Mittal join BJP

Raghav Chadha news, 7 MPs to merge with BJP Live Updates: Rajya Sabha MPs Raghav Chadha, Ashok Mittal, and Sandeep Pathak announced on Friday that they would quit the party and “merge with the BJP”.
While it's unclear if they will join the BJP, a video showed these leaders arriving at the BJP headquarters after making the big announcement.
Besides Raghav Chadha, Ashok Mittal and Sandeep Pathak, four other Rajya Sabha MPs will leave AAP and join the BJP, Chadha said in a press conference on Friday. They are Harbhajan Singh, Rajinder Gupta, Vikram Sahney and Swati Maliwal, Chadha said.
Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for all the latest updates on the developments.
AAP's national convenor Arvind Kejriwal had a one-line response to the bombshell Punjab Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha dropped Friday afternoon. "The BJP has once again betrayed Punjabis," the former Delhi Chief Minister said on X.
On 2/3rd MPs of AAP in the Rajya Sabha announced merging with the BJP, BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj says, “...2/3rd MPs of AAP in the Rajya Sabha have left the AAP by rejecting the divisive politics of the AAP...AAP needs to self-introspect...”
Rajya Sabha MPs Raghav Chadha, Sandeep Pathak and Ashok Mittal join the BJP in the presence of BJP national president Nitin Nabin at the party headquarters.
Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha tweets, "Today, exercising the provisions of the Constitution of India, more than two-thirds of the AAP MPs in the Rajya Sabha have merged with the BJP. Seven MPs have signed the document, which was submitted to the Hon’ble Chairman of the Rajya Sabha. I, along with two other MPs, personally handed over the signed documents"
BJP National President Nitin Nabin arrives at the party headquarters in Delhi, news agency ANI reported. Raghav Chadha said 2/3rd MPs of AAP in the Rajya Sabha will merge with the BJP.
On 2/3rd MPs of AAP in Rajya Sabha merging with the BJP, senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot says, "BJP people will not be deterred from their actions. They are murdering democracy in this country. All agencies are under their control. Ashok Mittal was recently raided, BJP had troubled Raghav Chadha earlier. Other names were included in the liquor case. The entire country is watching this. Modi ji and Amit Shah have this delusion, but it will shatter soon. Entire country has understood that they do politics in the name of Hindutva but what did they do to strengthen Hindutva?...There is a washing machine place and everyone will be clean now..."
On 2/3rd MPs of AAP in Rajya Sabha announce merging with the BJP, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann says, "...BJP has betrayed Punjab...The same washing machine was used at the party of Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress...BJP has no base in Punjab..."
Bhagwant Mann said, "...The seven MPs who are joining the BJP don't represent Punjab, they are traitors...They won't get anything in the BJP also..."
"The BJP finishes the party with which they ally...The people of Punjab support me wholeheartedly. They have a problem with the development of Punjab...," Bhagwant Mann said.
MP Sandeep Pathak says, "I had never thought that such a situation would ever occur in my life. But it did. I was a part of this party for 10 years. Today, I am separating my path from that of the AAP...When it came to joining a party, I joined AAP because they spoke of new politics and politics of work...In 10 years, I worked hard...All political decisions I made were taken by prioritising the party's interests...I am joining the BJP today and giving up all my positions in AAP..."
On 2/3rd MPs of AAP in Rajya Sabha announce merging with the BJP, Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav says, "...Some people compromise, get scared, and join the BJP. They may have joined out of greed or fear"
On 2/3rd MPs of AAP in Rajya Sabha announce merging with the BJP, Delhi Congress chief Devendra Yadav says, "...We have been saying this for a long time that AAP is the B team of BJP...They cheated the people of the nation..."
Addressing a press conference with Sandeep Pathak and Ashok Mittal, AAP MP Raghav Chadha said, "We have decided that we, the 2/3rd members belonging to the AAP in Rajya Sabha, exercise the provisions of the Constitution of India and merge ourselves with the BJP."
In a press conference on Friday, AAP MP Raghav Chadha said, "There are 10 AAP MPs in the Rajya Sabha, more than 2/3rd of them are with us in this. They have signed and this morning we submitted the signed letter and documents to the Rajya Sabha Chairman...3 of them are here before you. Besides us, there are Harbhajan Singh, Rajinder Gupta, Vikram Sahney and Swati Maliwal."