AAP MP Raghav Chadha has been suspended from the Rajya Sabha in the wake of breach of privilege complaints. Five BJP leaders from the Upper House of Parliament had alleged fraud - contending that the Opposition MP included their names without consent in a motion he moved in the RS. The curb will remain in place till the committee of privileges submits its report on the matter.

“...I suspend Raghav Chadha from the service of the Council till the Council has the benefit of the report by the Committee of Privileges," said Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday. The AAP leader meanwhile insists that he was facing false allegations of forgery and would approach the Committee of Privileges and court against the BJP members in question.

“I challenge the BJP leaders to bring the paper on which forged signatures were done," the AAP lawmker had told the media on Thursday.

He also cited the rule book to note that MPs could propose the name for the formation of any committee and neither the signature nor the written consent of the person whose name is proposed was required.

"But a lie was spread that forged signatures were done," he added.

Chadha's remarks came after Union Home Minister Amit Shah alleged fraud in the Rajya Sabha. Five MPs of the Upper House — S Phangnon Konyak, Narhari Amin and Sudhanshu Trivedi of BJP, M Thambidurai of AIADMK and Sasmit Patra of BJD — have said that their name was included without their consent.

“Two members (BJD MP Sasmit Patra and BJP MP Dr Sudhanshu Trivedi) are saying that they have not signed the motion (to be part of select committee) moved by AAP MP Raghav Chadha. Now it is a matter of investigation how the motion was signed," Shah had said.

According to reports the Privilege Committee of the Rajya Sabha met on Wednesday in Parliament and decided to seek a reply from Chadha over the allegations.

