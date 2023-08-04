In a classic comeback to Amit Shah's veiled attack at Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over Delhi ordinance bill, AAP MP Raghav Chadha said that BJP wants to make Delhi administration ineffective because they have realised that they can never form a government in Delhi.

“They (BJP) have realised that they can never form a government in Delhi after the emergence of Arvind Kejriwal and that's why they have decided to make government administration ineffective and impotent," the AAP leader said.

While presenting the Delhi ordinance bill at the Lok Sabha on Thursday, Shah in a veiled dig at AAP, said the aim of the party is not to work for people but to “fight" with the Centre.

He also targeted AAP and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over alleged corruption in the renovation of bungalows. “In the year 2015, a party came to power in Delhi whose only motive was to fight, not serve...The problem is not getting right to do transfer postings, but getting control of the vigilance department to hide their corruption like building their bungalows," Amit Shah said.

Shah also attacked the opposition's INDIA bloc and stated that they came together to oppose the Bill for the sake of their alliance and not for “democracy, the country or its people".

Lok Sabha passes Delhi services bill

The Lok Sabha passed the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 (Delhi services bill), replacing an ordinance related to transfers and postings of senior officers in the city government. The bill grants the Lieutenant-Governor of Delhi control over Group A services.

With the BJP-led NDA's majority, the bill easily passed in the Lower House by a voice vote.

Now, attention turns to the Rajya Sabha, where the NDA lacks a majority. The YSRCP and Biju Janata Dal have shown support for the bill.

