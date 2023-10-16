After Rahul Gandhi's visit in Mizoram, state president of BJP, Vanlalhmuaka targeted the Congress leader and called him a brand ambassador of the BJP

As Rahul Gandhi began his-two day campaign to poll-pound Mizoram, state president of BJP targetted him and called the Congress leader a "brand ambassador for BJP." He called Rahul Gandhi as the best campaigner for the saffron party.

"Rahul Gandhi is a brand ambassador for BJP. He is the BJP's best campaigner we have in India. Whenever Rahul Gandhi campaigned, the BJP always had a good result in every election," BJP's Vanlalhmuaka told ANI on Monday.

In his sarcastic tone, Vanlahmauka continued to target the Waynad MP and said that Rahul Gandhi's visit to the state always brings good result for the BJP. Vanlalhmuaka also called Rahul Gandhi's visit a "blessing for the BJP Mizoram by this time."

“And that is what I expect. I wish that if he can stay longer, there will be a blessing for the Mizoram BJP," he added.

He also lashed out at the leader and asked about the work his party did in Mizoram from 1966 to 1986 in Mizoram. He accused the Congress of shattering its good culture and all good things in the state. He also said that the party “bombarded Mizoram in 1966."

'BJP destroyed idea of India in Manipur, will not allow them to do same in Mizoram' His comments came in the backdrop of Rahul Gandhi's two-day campaign in the state. While addressing the public, Rahul Gandhi criticised the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government for sidelining Manipur and speaking on every other issue to divert public's attention.

While addressing the public, Rahul Gandhi lashed out at the BJP and criticised the party for failing to control the situation in Manipur. He also said that the PM is more interested in what is happening in Israel, but fails to address the issues of Manipur.

"It is amazing to me that the PM and the Government of India is so interested in what is happening in Israel (Israel-Hamas conflict), but not interested at all in what is happening in Manipur, where people have been murdered, women molested and babies killed," he said.

He also posted a video of his rally in Mizoram. In his social media post, he accused the BJP of destroying the idea of India in Manipur. He also vowed to not let this happen in Mizoram.

