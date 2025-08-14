Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav to begin Voter Adhikar Yatra in Bihar from August 17

Ahead of the Assembly elections in Bihar, Congress MP KC Venugopal on Thursday announced on Thursday that Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav will launch “VoterAdhikarYatra” against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar from August 17.

In a post on X, Venugopal wrote, “To save our vote, our Constitution, our democracy - LOP @RahulGandhi ji, along with @yadavtejashwi ji and other Mahagadbandhan leaders will embark on the Voter Adhikar Yatra across Bihar. Those who have conspired to steal our vote and destroy our hard-fought democratic system will be punished by the people.”

The Yatra will kick off with a mega launch rally in Sasaram on 17th August, going through Gaya, Munger, Bhagalpur, Katihar, Purnia, Madhubani, Darbhanga, Pashchim Champaran, and ending in Arrah on 30th August. On 1st September, we will hold a Mega Voter Adhikar Rally at Patna, where the whole of Bihar will send a clear message to drive away the Vote Chors. We will always fight to ensure that power stays with the ordinary people and is not snatched by those working for divisive forces, cronies, and the powerful, he added.

The protest is being organised in response to the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar and Congress' allegations of “vote theft” by the ruling party, which the party claims the poll body has failed to address.

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi said in a post on X, "From August 17, with #VoterAdhikarYatra, we are launching a direct fight against vote theft from the soil of Bihar. This is not just an election issue - it is a decisive battle to protect democracy, the constitution, and the principle of 'one man, one vote.' We will ensure a clean voter list across the entire country. Youth, workers, farmers - every citizen, rise and join this people's movement. This time, the defeat of vote thieves - the victory of the people, the victory of the constitution," he added.

Last Thursday, Rahul Gandhi cited data from the 2024 Lok Sabha polls to claim that more than 1 lakh votes were "stolen" through five types of manipulation in the Mahadevapura Assembly segment of the Bangalore Central Lok Sabha seat in Karnataka.

The opposition has also been protesting in both Houses of Parliament against the revision of electoral rolls, alleging that the EC's exercise is aimed at "disenfranchising voters" in Bihar ahead of the assembly elections due later this year. They have been demanding a discussion on the issue in both Houses.