Senior Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav were rushed out of a rally in Prayagraj after a ruckus broke out in the public, leading to security threats for the political leaders. The INDIA bloc partners, who were scheduled to address a public meeting at Padila in Phulpur Parliamentary constituency of Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh, were escorted out of the event after stampede-like conditions arose at the rally.

As per the reports, a commotion broke out between Congress and Samajwadi Party workers, many attempting to approach the stage. Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav tried their luck in managing the crowd and asking the people to calm down, but as the situation deteriorated, their security recommended that they leave.

The videos from the rally site depicted broken barricades and a swelling crowd.

Afterward, when Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav reached Mungari in the Karachhana area of Prayagraj for the second rally, they faced a similar situation. The crowd became too excited after seeing the leaders and attempted to reach the stage by breaking the police barricades.

Lok Sabha elections 2024 phase 5

14 seats of Uttar Pradesh will vote in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024, including some high-profile seats of Rae Bareli, Amethi, and Lucknow. Rahul Gandhi is contesting the election from the Congress bastion of Rae Bareli, where he is pitted against BJP's Dinesh Pratap Singh.

Smriti Irani, who sprang into the limelight in the 2019 Lok Sabha election after defeating Rahul Gandhi in Amethi, is contesting against the Gandhi family's close aide, Kishori Lal Sharma. Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is contesting from his seat in Lucknow and will fight against Samajwadi Party candidate Ravidas Mehrotra.

The other seats from Uttar Pradesh going to polls in the fifth phase are Mohanlalganj (SC), Jalaun (SC), Jhansi, Hamirpur, Banda, Fatehpur, Kaushambi (SC), Barabanki (SC), Faizabad, Kaisarganj and Gonda.

