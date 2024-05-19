Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav escorted out of Prayagraj rally after Congress, SP workers create ruckus: Watch
Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav tried their luck in managing the crowd and asking the people to calm down, but as the situation deteriorated, their security recommended that they leave
Senior Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav were rushed out of a rally in Prayagraj after a ruckus broke out in the public, leading to security threats for the political leaders. The INDIA bloc partners, who were scheduled to address a public meeting at Padila in Phulpur Parliamentary constituency of Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh, were escorted out of the event after stampede-like conditions arose at the rally.