Rahul Gandhi alleges CBI, ED cases go away when BJP is paid money, ‘Adani was handed over Mumbai Airport…’
Rahul Gandhi accuses PM Modi of defending the electoral bond scheme, labeling it as a major corruption scandal. Gandhi alleges BJP extorted money from businessmen, conducts roadshow in Kodiyathur as part of his election campaign in Kerala.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday alleged that cases pursued by the CBI, ED, and Income Tax department conveniently disapper when businessmen pay off the BJP. Gandhi asserted that these agencies initially target businessmen, but investigations are dropped once they contribute funds to the ruling party.