Rahul Gandhi asks Modi govt: Has China occupied Indian territory in Ladakh?

NEW DELHI : Sharpening his attack on the Centre, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday asked the Modi government whether China has occupied Indian territory in Ladakh.

"We are standing united against Chinese aggression. Has China occupied Indian territory?" Gandhi tweeted along with a photograph of the Pangong Tso lake.

Gandhi’s remarks came ahead of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting to discuss the coronavirus situation in the country. The India-China border face off is also to be discussed at the meeting.

At least 20 Indian soldiers were killed in an unprecedented attack by the Chinese troops in the Galwan valley in Ladakh.

The former Congress president has been critical of the government over the India-China face off and has continuously launched attack on the government.

The Prime Minister's Office on Saturday had clarified and countered the opposition's attack, saying "attempts are being made in some quarters to give a mischievous interpretation" to Modi’s remark at the all-party meet held last week.

At the all-party meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that neither is anyone inside India's territory nor has anyone captured its posts while referring to the Ladakh face-off.

Firing a fresh salvo at PM Modi, Gandhi on Monday asked why China is "praising Mr Modi during this conflict".

Earlier also, the Congress leader had asked the government whether China has occupied any Indian territory.

With inputs from agencies

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via