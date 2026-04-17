Rahul Gandhi asserts number 16 is pivotal to Modi’s strategy to implement delimitation

Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition asserted on Friday that the number 16 is pivotal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s strategy to implement delimitation—the expansion of Lok Sabha seats—by linking it to an amendment of the 2023 33% women's quota law.

In the Lok Sabha, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi said: “Yesterday I was watching the Prime Minister speak. Low energy, broken, nothing transmitting, and I suddenly noticed that yesterday was the 16th of April...”

“He (PM Modi) was not able to engage because clearly trying to pass this bill was a mistake because everybody knew there was gonna be a past panic reaction, as I said. So I was watching him and I noticed on my phone, 16th of April. And I was like, my God, how crazy. That's the number, 16. This 16 number, this is the number,” Gandhi added.

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“The whole answer to the riddle is in the number 16. Everything is in the number 16,” the Opposition Leader said.

When later asked about the 'April 16' puzzle outside the House, the Congress MP said: “It’s a puzzle. I won’t tell the answer this way.”

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BJP-led NDA numbers in Lok Sabha As the PM Modi outlined the government's trajectory in the Lok Sabha, Gandhi’s mathematical focus likely pointed to the BJP’s lack of a solo majority in the 543-member house following the 2024 elections.

With 240 MPs, the BJP relies on allies like Bihar’s JD(U) (12 MPs) and Andhra Pradesh’s TDP, which holds 16 seats. Gandhi suggested the TDP, representing a southern region wary of losing influence in an expanded Parliament, might break with Modi on this issue.

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Currently, the BJP-led NDA lacks the strength to pass constitutional amendments independently. Such changes require a special majority: over 50% of total membership and a two-thirds majority of those present and voting. If all 540 active members participate, the two-thirds threshold is 360 votes.

The NDA commands 293 seats (54%), while the opposition bloc holds 233, led by 98 Congress MPs. Remaining seats include seven independents and small parties like YSRCP, AIMIM, and SAD; the latter two have already voiced opposition. Even with 90 abstentions, the required 300 votes exceed the NDA's tally. Consequently, the bills require at least two major opposition parties—such as the SP (37), TMC (28), or DMK (22)—to abstain. These parties have vowed not to. Failure in the Lok Sabha ensures the bills will not reach the Rajya Sabha.

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