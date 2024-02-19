Rahul Gandhi attacks Centre, says President Droupadi Murmu, an Adivasi, wasn't allowed to attend Ram Mandir event
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said that 'not inviting' the Dalits, backward and even the President to the Ram temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya was an insult to them.
Rahul Gandhi was addressing a public gathering in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi during the ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ on Monday and attacked the BJP led government in the Centre.
