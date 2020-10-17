Rahul Gandhi attacks Modi govt for 'filling pockets of its special friends'

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday attacked the Narendra Modi government, saying it is busy "filling the pockets of its special friends" and that is why the country's poor are hungry.

He was reacting to the Global Hunger Index 2020 report which has ranked India 94 among 107 countries.

"India's poor are hungry because the government is busy in filling the pockets of some of its special friends," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

He also put out a graph which showed India ranking lower than its neighbours including Pakistan (88), Nepal (73) and Bangladesh (75).

According to the report, only 13 countries are behind India, which include Rwanda (97), Nigeria (98), Afghanistan (99), Libya (102), Mozambique (103), Chad (107).

Rahul Gandhi will be on a three-day visit to his parliamentary constituency in Kerala's Wayanad from October 19 to October 21.

The main focus of his visit is to review the coronavirus pandemic situation in different areas of his constituency. The Congress party in a release gave details about his scheduled visit.

On Day 1 (October 19), Gandhi will take a Special Flight from Delhi for Kozhikode Airport. He will visit Malappuram Collectorate from Kozhikode Airport by road and will hold a review meeting on Coronavirus Pandemic. After the meeting, he is scheduled to visit the Government Guest House in Kalpetta where he will stay for the night.

On Day 2 (October 20), former Congress president will hold a review meeting on COVID-19 at Wayanad Collectorate. He will also hold Disha meeting at Wayanad Collectorate and then he will come back to Government Guest House in Kalpetta where he will stay for the night.

On the last day of his visit (On October 21), Gandhi will visit District Hospital Mananthawadi. After taking stock of the hospital he will go to Kannur Airport from where he will take Special Flight and return back to Delhi.

