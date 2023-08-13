Rahul Gandhi beats Narendra Modi in viewership, Congress shares data

'PM MODI AHEAD OF RAHUL GANDHI IN SOCIAL MEDIA'

Prime Minister Modi is far ahead of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi in terms of social media followers. While PM Modi has 90.9 million followers, Gandhi has 24 million followers. According to Observer Research Foundation (ORF) study, the PM's account on the X platform received around 2.77 crore engagements in the last three months while Gandhi's account received 58.23 lakh (approx) engagements in the same period, Times of India quoted.