Rahul Gandhi beats Narendra Modi in viewership, Congress shares data

Rahul Gandhi beats Narendra Modi in viewership, Congress shares data1 min read 13 Aug 2023, 02:41 PM IST
Rahul Gandhi overtakes Narendra Modi in viewership during Parliament's Monsoon Session, claims Congress Party.
Rahul Gandhi has overtaken Prime Minister Narendra Modi in terms of viewership during the Monsoon Session of the Parliament this year, claims Congress Party.
The party shared some data on the viewership of both Gandhi and Modi's speeches and the party on X platform (formerly known as Twitter). Gandhi has received more viewership than Modi in Parliament across all social media platforms, claims Congress.
According to a post by the Indian National Congress (INC), Rahul Gandhi's speech got 3.5 lakh views while Modi got 2.3 lakh views on Sansad TV.
On YouTube, Gandhi's speech got 26 lakh views, and PM Modi's over 2 hours long speech got only 6.5 lakh views.
On X and Facebook, Gandhi's speech was viewed by 23,000, 73 lakh viewers. Whereas Prime Minister Modi's speech received 22,000 views on Twitter and 11,000 views on Facebook respectively, the Congress party claimed.
However, the party did not mention the period of the data.
Rahul Gandhi spoke from 12:09 pm to 12:46 pm i.e. 37 minutes during the No-Confidence Motion in Parliament on 9 August. Whereas PM Modi spoke for 2 hours and 31 minutes on 10 August in the Lok Sabha.
Prime Minister Modi is far ahead of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi in terms of social media followers. While PM Modi has 90.9 million followers, Gandhi has 24 million followers. According to Observer Research Foundation (ORF) study, the PM's account on the X platform received around 2.77 crore engagements in the last three months while Gandhi's account received 58.23 lakh (approx) engagements in the same period, Times of India quoted.
PM Modi, who has 6.5 million subscribers on YouTube received 25.46 crore views in the past one month and Gandhi gained 4.82 crore views in the same period.
