Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra set to resume today from West Bengal after two-day pause
The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi is set to resume from Jalpaiguri district in West Bengal on Sunday after a two-day break. The journey, which started in Manipur, will cover a distance of 6,713 kilometers across 15 states.
After a two-day hiatus, the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi is set to recommence from Jalpaiguri district in West Bengal on Sunday.
