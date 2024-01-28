After a two-day hiatus, the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi is set to recommence from Jalpaiguri district in West Bengal on Sunday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The journey, which started in Manipur on January 14, crossed into West Bengal from Assam on Thursday morning. During the break, Rahul Gandhi returned to New Delhi, PTI reported.

"Gandhi will arrive at the Bagdogra airport in Siliguri at 11.30 am. Subsequently, he will proceed to Jalpaiguri, from where the Yatra will recommence," state Congress leader Suvankar Sarkar said.

He further added, "The Yatra, which will proceed both by bus and on foot, will halt for the night near Siliguri."

On Monday, it will head to Islampur in Uttar Dinajpur district, before entering Bihar, he added.

The Yatra is set to re-enter West Bengal on January 31 through Malda, and after passing through Murshidabad, it is scheduled to exit the state on February 1. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has penned a letter to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, requesting her assistance in ensuring the smooth execution of the program in the state.

Earlier, Congress raised concerns, alleging that some banners featuring Gandhi were damaged in Jalpaiguri.

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, the State Congress president, expressed concern about encountering difficulties in obtaining permissions for hosting public meetings as part of the Yatra in West Bengal. A day before the Yatra entered into the state, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee declared that her party, the TMC, would independently participate in the Lok Sabha elections in West Bengal, separate from the opposition bloc INDIA.

The Yatra is planned to cover a distance of 6,713 kilometres during a 67-day journey, passing through 110 districts across 15 states. It is set to conclude in Mumbai on either March 20 or 21.

(With inputs from PTI)

