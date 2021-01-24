Rahul Gandhi blames India's 'weak economy' for Chinese intrusion

"You saw yourself that Prime Minister of the country does not have the courage to say the word China. You look at his speeches from the past three-four months, he does not say word China, and China is sitting inside India. There is a reason behind that, China has understood that the Indian economy is on its knees. China can see that every single action of the Indian government is designed to strengthen five or six big business people and weaken India's real strength-- the labourers, weavers and Farmers," the Wayanad MP stated.