Congress MP Rahul Gandhi is in full-on election mode as he addressed an event in the Bilaspur district of poll-bound Chhattisgarh and then boarded a train to Raipur. The train travel seems to be symbolic as Congress claims that the Ministry of Railways has canceled 2,600 trains in the state in the last few months. Rahul Gandhi was accompanied by Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, party's state in charge Kumari Selja, and state unit chief Dipak Baij, among others.

After addressing the ‘Awas Nyay Sammelan’ in the Takhatpur development block of Bilaspur, Rahul Gandhi boarded the intercity train from Bilaspur to Raipur. Congress' X handle released a picture where the leader can be seen interacting with fellow passengers.

Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels. Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights! Click here!

Why PM Modi is afraid of caste census?

In Bilaspur, Rahul Gandhi spoke on the recently passed Women Reservation Bill and repeated his words from Lok Sabha where he talked about only 3 OBC secretaries working in government. He targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and asked why he was afraid of the caste census.

"The Government of India is being run by secretaries and cabinet secretaries. Only 3 out of 90 secretaries in the government of India are OBCs. The caste census will be an x-ray of India. With it, we will be able to find how many people belong to SC, ST, Dalit, and general categories," Rahul Gandhi said.

While asking PM Modi to publicly share the details of the previous caste census, Rahul Gandhi said “Why is PM Modi scared of caste census? Why did they not release the caste census report conducted by Congress?"

Gautam Adani again featured in the attacks by Rahul Gandhi for his alleged proximity to the Prime Minister.

"When we press the remote (during launching events of schemes), the poor get the benefit of the schemes while when the BJP does it, Adani gets ports, airports, railways contracts, and infrastructure projects, and the public sector gets privatized. There are two remotes we press the remote in front of you but when BJP presses the public sector becomes secret," he added.

(With inputs from agencies)

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!