Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday attacked the Opposition alliance, INDIA, and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in poll-bound Rajasthan, Shah accused Gandhi of playing appeasement politics. He said INDIA alliance leaders have talked in the context of 'Sanatan dharma' for vote bank, and appeasement politics, and added, “Rahul Gandhi termed Hindu organisations as 'more dangerous' than terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba". The Home Minister said, “...For the last two days INDIA alliance is insulting 'Sanatana Dharma'. Leaders of DMK and Congress are talking about ending 'Sanatana Dharma' just for vote bank politics. This is not the first time they have insulted our 'Sanatana Dharma'. Before this, Manmohan Singh also said that the first right on the budget is for the minorities, but we say that the first right is for the poor, tribals, Dalits and backwards. Today, the Congress party says that if Modi ji will win, Sanatana will rule". Lashing out at INDIA alliance, Shah said, "'Ghamandiya gathbandan' can go to any extent for votebank politics". Further attacking Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during 'Parivartan Yatra' in Dungarpur, Shah said that he should give an account of the corruption, scams and appeasement done in five years to the people of Rajasthan. "The UPA government allocated only ₹1,60,000 crore to Rajasthan in 10 years, but PM Modi gave ₹8,71,000 crore in the last nine years," Shah added.

Shah asserted that Grand Ram temple (Ayodhya Ram Mandir) will be ready in Jauuary in Lord Ram's birthplace, and added, "INDIA alliance cannot stop it. Congress blocked it for years".

Indian politics has been heated after DMK youth wing secretary and Tamil Nadu Youth Welfare Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin stated that Sanatana Dharma is against equality and social justice and should be eradicated.

Likening Sanatana Dharma to coronavirus, malaria, fever caused by the dengue virus, and mosquitoes, he said such things should not be opposed but destroyed.

Udhayanidhi referred to Sanatana Dharma as 'Sanatanam' in his address in Tamil at a meeting of the Tamil Nadu Progressive Writers and Artists Association here on Saturday.

Following his statement, several BJP leaders and temple seers have lashed out at Stalin.

"The reality of some people in Tamil Nadu has now come out. Just a few days ago, we organised Kashi Tamil Sangamam, and Lord Vishwanath is commemorated in every village in Tamil Nadu. 'Sanatana' is eternal, nothing is going to happen with these political remarks. This is their frustration and agitation, it will not be of any use," Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said.