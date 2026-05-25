Rahul Gandhi calls PM Modi ‘Mehangai Manav’, slams govt on petrol, diesel price surge: ‘Attack on public's pockets’

Calling the Prime Minister Narendra Modi “mehangai manav”, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday attacked Prime Minister over the latest fuel hike, accusing the government of burdening consumers after state elections ended.

Petrol prices were raised by ₹2.61 a litre and diesel by ₹2.71 on Monday, the fourth increase in less than two weeks that extended a delayed pass-through of soaring global crude oil costs triggered by the Iran conflict. The latest increase took cumulative hikes since May 15 to nearly ₹7.5 per litre, with petrol prices crossing ₹100 per litre across many cities.

In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi said, “Inflation Man Modi strikes again. They raise petrol-diesel prices in installments—so that your pocket keeps getting quietly fleeced. I've been warning for months about an economic storm coming. But Modi ji, as always, was busy with elections back then—and the moment elections ended, petrol-diesel was hiked by ₹8. And this rise will just keep happening. Inflation Man Modi's only job is this—promises during elections, and the rest of the time, attacks on the public's pocket.”

Meanwhile, Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Monday alleged that the central government has failed to address the issue of inflation and it appears focused on winning elections and targeting the opposition.

Addressing the media here, Pilot said petrol and diesel prices have been rising steadily since the elections got over. Such decisions should have been disclosed earlier instead of burdening the public later, he said, PTI reported.

The increase in fuel prices leads to a cascading effect on essential commodities, worsening inflation. The government has “failed” to address the issue, he said.

“The government's only agenda appears to be to win elections and target the opposition,” the Congress leader charged.

Petrol prices today Petrol prices were increased by ₹2.61 per litre and diesel by ₹2.71 on Monday, marking the fourth hike in less than two weeks as fuel retailers continued passing on the impact of soaring global crude oil prices caused by the Iran conflict.

With the latest revision, total fuel price hikes since May 15 have reached nearly ₹7.5 per litre.

In Delhi, petrol prices climbed from ₹99.51 to ₹102.12 per litre, while diesel rates increased from ₹92.49 to ₹95.20, according to industry sources.

Fuel prices have now touched their highest levels since May 2022, after remaining mostly unchanged for over two years except for a ₹2-per-litre reduction in March 2024 ahead of the national elections.

Global crude oil prices had risen by more than 50 per cent since late February after US-Israeli strikes on Iran and disruptions in shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial route for global oil transport.

State-owned fuel retailers had postponed passing on the higher input costs to consumers for several weeks, with the government saying the move was aimed at protecting people from inflation. Opposition parties, however, alleged that the government delayed the fuel price hikes until after important state elections.

Here's what the finance minister said "The West Asia crisis is not only a diplomatic or geopolitical issue. For businesses and common people, it can mean higher fuel cost, delayed cargo, costlier shipping, shortage of inputs, pressure on working capital and uncertainty in export orders," the finance minister said.

The latest increase brought cumulative hikes since May 15 to nearly ₹7.50 per litre.

She acknowledged that it is a challenge for the small business units to plan for the future, and also added that the crisis, which has been running for over 80 days now is also a challenge for countries, including India.

The government's approach is focused on protecting citizens, supporting micro, small and medium enterprises, safeguard exporters and keeping supply chains moving and maintaining economic stability, she said.

The minister said the government has taken a series of steps to protect exporters, including the simplifiation of customs formalities, which ensured that enterprises were able to bring back cargo, reroute them or store and trans-ship the stranded cargo.