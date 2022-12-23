'Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi can continue, but…': Govt3 min read . Updated: 23 Dec 2022, 12:44 AM IST
- The nationwide Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has come under the clouds due to rising Covid cases
With the Covid-19 virus raising its head again, the nationwide Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has come under the clouds. Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Thursday affirmed that the Yatra can continue provided it ensures all the Covid-19 protocols.