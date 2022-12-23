With the Covid-19 virus raising its head again, the nationwide Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has come under the clouds. Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Thursday affirmed that the Yatra can continue provided it ensures all the Covid-19 protocols.

The minister also pointed out that all the members of parliament on Thursday, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, wore a mask during the proceedings of the parliament.

"Today, all MPs wore face masks in Parliament. The government has issued advisories to all states/union territories (UTs) regarding the Covid-19 situation. Rahul Gandhi can continue with his Bharat Jodo Yatra but following Covid-19 protocols," Reddy said.

The minister's comment on the Bharat Jodo Yatra came after the Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya wrote a letter to Rahul Gandhi asking him to ensure Covid-appropriate behavior during the Yatra or consider suspending the Yatra in the national interest.

The letter stressed the need for proper use of masks and sanitizers and urged that only vaccinated people participated in the Yatra.

Congress party reacted sharply to the letter and accused the BJP of ‘making excuses’ to stop its successful mass outreach campaign.

"The BJP had become wary of the growing power of his pan-India foot march and of 'India's truth', and that 'excuses' - like the Covid-19 warning - were being used to stop him. "... it is their (BJP) new idea... they wrote a letter to me saying Covid is coming and (to) stop the Yatra. All these are excuses to stop this yatra... they are scared of India's truth," Rahul Gandhi said.

Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury pointed out in Lok Sabha that the BJP failed to stop Prime Minister from campaigning in the elections of Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, which were concluded just days ago. “I want to ask BJP... did PM Modi follow Covid protocols during Gujarat polls?" the MP asked.