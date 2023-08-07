Rahul Gandhi changes his Twitter bio after restoration as Lok Sabha MP. Here's what it says1 min read 07 Aug 2023, 04:46 PM IST
Rahul Gandhi's return to Parliament was received with a heartfelt reception from both Congress members and opposition MPs, who hailed it as a resounding victory for honesty and fairness
A wave of excitement ran through the Congress workers, as the Lok Sabha Secretariat restored the membership of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. The development came as Supreme Court on 4 August stayed the conviction and sentencing of Rahul Gandhi in the ‘Modi surname’ remark case. Following the restoration of his membership, Rahul Gandhi changed his X (earlier Twitter) bio from Dis'Qualified MP" to "Member of Parliament."