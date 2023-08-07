A wave of excitement ran through the Congress workers, as the Lok Sabha Secretariat restored the membership of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. The development came as Supreme Court on 4 August stayed the conviction and sentencing of Rahul Gandhi in the ‘Modi surname’ remark case. Following the restoration of his membership, Rahul Gandhi changed his X (earlier Twitter) bio from Dis'Qualified MP" to "Member of Parliament."

Rahul Gandhi's return to Parliament was received with a heartfelt reception from both Congress members and opposition MPs, who hailed it as a resounding victory for honesty and fairness. The AICC headquarters was filled with exuberant party supporters who joyously danced and cheered, reflecting their unwavering enthusiasm for his return.

He entered the Parliament after paying his tributes to the statue of Mahatma Gandhi and briefly attended the proceedings of Lok Sabha which were soon adjourned.

Rahul Gandhi was disqualified from Lok Sabha on 23 March after a Gujarat court found him guilty of defamation and sentenced him to two years in prison. One day after the conviction, the Lok Sabha Secretariat issued a notification disqualifying the Wayanad MP from the lower house.

Congress leader appealed against his conviction in the sessions court and Gujarat High Court, but his plea was rejected. Rahul Gandhi then knocked on the doors of the Supreme Court and in its ruling on 4 August, the apex court observed that the lower court didn't give any reason for giving the maximum punishment of two years.

Rahul Gandhi to speak on no-confidence motion

The restoration of Lok Sabha membership by Rahul Gandhi comes at a crucial moment as the lower house is scheduled to discuss the no-confidence motion against the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government from 8 to 10 August.

Rahul Gandhi is expected to open the debate from the Congress side in the House on 8 August.