Rahul Gandhi sits on dharna at Delhi police station, seeks FIR over youth’s pellet injuries | Watch Video

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday sat on a dharna at the Parliament Street police station here seeking the registration of an FIR over pellet injuries suffered by a youth during the CJP-led July 20 protest.

Gandhi, accompanied by the youth, Sahil Lochab, first visited the Mandir Marg police station and sought the registration of the FIR.

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After his demand was not accepted, he went to the Parliament Street police station and met the deputy commissioner of police (DCP), Congress party said.

After the discussions with the DCP failed, the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha sat on a dharna at the police station.

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Lochab suffered pellet injuries to the eyes and abdomen, and later underwent surgery at the AIIMS Trauma Centre.

Lochab alleged in interviews that he was hit by pellets during the Cockroach Janta Party’s “Sansad Chalo” march towards Parliament on July 20. His right eye,with shrapnel still lodged inside underwent surgery days after the injury.

Lochab had approached Delhi Police along with his lawyers on August 14 and submitted a written complaint. However, police allegedly did not provide the investigation officer's number or acknowledgement. The complaint was again pursued on August 17 through email and phone, but no umber or acknowledgement was provided, Congress leaders said.

DCP did not provide details, alleges Congress Rahul Gandhi accompanied Lochab to the DCP office on Friday to press for action and seek registration of the case. They said the DCP was again not providing the case officer's details or the investigation officer's number, news agency ANI said. According to the complainant, the alleged incident constitutes a cognisable offence and warrants registration of an FIR.

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Rahul Gandhi has sought action on the complaint and pressed for justice for the victim, sources said.

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi met senior Delhi Police officials at the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) office at Parliament Street Police Station to seek registration of a complaint.Gandhi had earlier visited Mandir Marg Police Station and requested that a case be registered. After police allegedly refused to register the case, he proceeded to meet the DCP Central. He later proceeded to Parliament Street Police Station, where he met police officials.

RaGa targets Amit Shah On July 29, Rahul Gandhi had addressed a news conference and said that protesting students were fired at with pellet guns and claimed that Union Home Minister Amit Shah was responsible for "brutality" against the protesters.

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"The (protesting students) were shot with pellet guns. One boy who was shot with a pellet gun is most likely to lose his eye and may not be able to see. I have seen the AIIMS medical certificate, which shows that he was shot with pellet guns. Shock batons were used, not just normal lathis, lathis with nails. Where did the police get this idea from?" he asked.

**EDS: THIRD PARTY IMAGE** In this image posted on Aug. 21, 2026, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi interacts with a police official at Parliament Street police station, in New Delhi. (AICC via PTI Photo)(PTI08_21_2026_000096B)

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"My issue is that where our students, people who are open-minded, ask questions, were brutalised on the streets of Delhi. They were shot with pellet guns... I have seen the medical certificate, AIIMS medical certificate... You can see a police officer slapping a minor... The brutalisation of our students is a fundamental issue," he added.

The brutalisation of our students is a fundamental issue.

The issue of alleged use pellet guns and the Delhi Police action on the July 20 protests had paralysed the Monsoon session of Parliament and with Rahul Gandhi appearing relentless the controversy is far from over.

(With agency inputs)

About the Author Gulam Jeelani Gulam Jeelani is Political Desk Editor at LiveMint with over 16 years of experience covering national and international politics. Based in New Delhi, ...Read More ✕ Gulam Jeelani Gulam Jeelani is Political Desk Editor at LiveMint with over 16 years of experience covering national and international politics. Based in New Delhi, Jeelani delivers impactful political narratives through breaking stories, in-depth interviews, and analytical pieces at LiveMint since February 2024. The expertise in video production fuels his current responsibilities, which include curating content and conducting video interviews for an expanding digital audience.



Jeelani also travels during elections and key political events and has covered assembly elections in key states apart from national elections. He has previously worked with The Pioneer, Network18, India Today, News9Plus and Hindustan Times.



Jeelani’s tenure at LiveMint and previous experience at print and digital newsrooms have honed his skills in creating compelling text and video stories, explainers, and analysis that resonate with a diverse viewership.



Before moving to New Delhi in 2015, Jeelani was based in Uttar Pradesh, where he worked for five years as a reporter. In 2018, Jeelani was one of the two Indian journalists selected for the Alfred Friendly Fellowship in the US. There, he attended training workshops on reporting and data journalism, and he was attached to the Minneapolis Star Tribune in Minnesota, where he worked as a reporter.



Jeelani is a Bachelor's in Chemistry and holds a Masters Degree in journalism and mass communication from Aligarh Muslim University. Outside work, he enjoys poetry, cricket and movies.