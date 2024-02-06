Rahul Gandhi clarifies on 'dog biscuit' row: 'Nervous dog ate from owner's hand'

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi issued a clarification on Monday after a video of him feeding a dog went viral amid the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had earlier claimed that the Wayanad MP fed a “dog's biscuit" to a worker during the ongoing east-to-west march.

“I called the dog and the owner. The dog was nervous, shivering and when I tried to feed it, the dog got scared. So I gave biscuits to the dog's owner and the dog ate them from his hand. I don't understand what's the issue with it. No, where was he a Congress worker. I don't understand BJP's obsession with dogs," he said.

