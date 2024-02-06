 Rahul Gandhi clarifies on 'dog biscuit' row: 'Nervous dog ate from owner's hand' | Mint
Rahul Gandhi clarifies on 'dog biscuit' row: 'Nervous dog ate from owner's hand'

 Livemint

Rahul Gandhi addresses viral video of him feeding a dog, denies allegations that the man was a Congress worker and questions BJP's ‘obsession with dogs’.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi acknowledges supporters during the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' (PTI)Premium
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi acknowledges supporters during the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' (PTI)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi issued a clarification on Monday after a video of him feeding a dog went viral amid the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had earlier claimed that the Wayanad MP fed a “dog's biscuit" to a worker during the ongoing east-to-west march. 

“I called the dog and the owner. The dog was nervous, shivering and when I tried to feed it, the dog got scared. So I gave biscuits to the dog's owner and the dog ate them from his hand. I don't understand what's the issue with it. No, where was he a Congress worker. I don't understand BJP's obsession with dogs," he said. 

More to come…

Published: 06 Feb 2024, 03:16 PM IST
