Rahul Gandhi clarifies on 'dog biscuit' row: 'Nervous dog ate from owner's hand'
Rahul Gandhi addresses viral video of him feeding a dog, denies allegations that the man was a Congress worker and questions BJP's ‘obsession with dogs’.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi issued a clarification on Monday after a video of him feeding a dog went viral amid the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had earlier claimed that the Wayanad MP fed a “dog's biscuit" to a worker during the ongoing east-to-west march.