Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Politics / News/  Rahul Gandhi clarifies on 'dog biscuit' row: 'Nervous dog ate from owner's hand'

Rahul Gandhi clarifies on 'dog biscuit' row: 'Nervous dog ate from owner's hand'

Livemint

Rahul Gandhi addresses viral video of him feeding a dog, denies allegations that the man was a Congress worker and questions BJP's ‘obsession with dogs’.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi acknowledges supporters during the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra'

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi issued a clarification on Monday after a video of him feeding a dog went viral amid the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had earlier claimed that the Wayanad MP fed a “dog's biscuit" to a worker during the ongoing east-to-west march.

“I called the dog and the owner. The dog was nervous, shivering and when I tried to feed it, the dog got scared. So I gave biscuits to the dog's owner and the dog ate them from his hand. I don't understand what's the issue with it. No, where was he a Congress worker. I don't understand BJP's obsession with dogs," he said.

More to come…

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!

Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.