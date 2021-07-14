The sources said that Rahul Gandhi and other Congress MPs demanded a discussion on the situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) but the committee Chairman didn't allow them and they walked out of the meeting
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and party MPs walked out of a meeting of Parliament's Standing Committee on Defence demanding the discussion on border issues, sources said on Wednesday.
