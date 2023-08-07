'A victory for justice'! Congress celebrates as Lok Sabha restores 'Wayanad MP' Rahul Gandhi's membership | WATCH1 min read 07 Aug 2023, 11:07 AM IST
Rahul Gandhi's membership as MP has been restored by the Lok Sabha Secretariat, leading to celebrations by Congress party supporters.
Congress party on Monday was in a mood of celebration after the Lok Sabha secretariat restored the membership of party leader Rahul Gandhi. Gandhi's membership as MP from Kerala's Wayanad constituency got restored during the Monsoon Session of the Parliament on Monday.
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury put a piece of sweet inside Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's mouth. Other INDIA alliances also celebrated the restoration of Lok Sabha membership of Rahul Gandhi today.
Congress party supporters also celebrated Gandhi's return as an MP with dhol beats and dance outside 10 Janpath in Delhi.