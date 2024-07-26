Rahul Gandhi to appear before MP-MLA court in defamation case today

  • Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday will appear before the MP-MLA court in a defamation case.

Livemint
Updated26 Jul 2024, 08:20 AM IST
New Delhi: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)
New Delhi: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav) (PTI)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to appear before the MP-MLA court on Friday for a defamation case.

According to Congress district president Abhishek Singh Rana, Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, will arrive at Lucknow airport at 9 am and then travel to Sultanpur.

The defamation case, filed by local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Vijay Mishra on August 4, 2018, accuses Gandhi of making objectionable remarks about Amit Shah, the then BJP president and current Home Minister.

The court has granted bail to Gandhi in this case on February 20.

Special Magistrate Shubham Verma has summoned Gandhi to record his statement on July 26.

(With inputs from agencies)

Catch all theBudget News,Business News, Politics news,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:26 Jul 2024, 08:20 AM IST
HomePoliticsNewsRahul Gandhi to appear before MP-MLA court in defamation case today

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Ashok Leyland

    241.20
    09:45 AM | 26 JUL 2024
    8.75 (3.76%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    175.60
    09:45 AM | 26 JUL 2024
    -1.25 (-0.71%)

    Tata Steel

    160.30
    09:45 AM | 26 JUL 2024
    2.85 (1.81%)

    Tata Power

    436.10
    09:45 AM | 26 JUL 2024
    13.7 (3.24%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    SJVN

    154.75
    09:40 AM | 26 JUL 2024
    13.8 (9.79%)

    Home First Finance Company India

    1,124.70
    09:40 AM | 26 JUL 2024
    95.15 (9.24%)

    Saregama India

    573.10
    09:40 AM | 26 JUL 2024
    38.7 (7.24%)

    Mphasis

    2,992.00
    09:40 AM | 26 JUL 2024
    148.25 (5.21%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      70,410.00-885.00
      Chennai
      69,660.00-874.00
      Delhi
      69,387.00-1,285.00
      Kolkata
      69,796.00-876.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Politics

      More From Popular in Politics
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue