Rahul Gandhi to appear before MP-MLA court in defamation case today

Livemint

  • Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday will appear before the MP-MLA court in a defamation case.

New Delhi: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to appear before the MP-MLA court on Friday for a defamation case.

According to Congress district president Abhishek Singh Rana, Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, will arrive at Lucknow airport at 9 am and then travel to Sultanpur.

The defamation case, filed by local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Vijay Mishra on August 4, 2018, accuses Gandhi of making objectionable remarks about Amit Shah, the then BJP president and current Home Minister.

The court has granted bail to Gandhi in this case on February 20.

Special Magistrate Shubham Verma has summoned Gandhi to record his statement on July 26.

(With inputs from agencies)

