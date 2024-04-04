Hello User
Rahul Gandhi declares details of his income, assets ahead of Wayanad battle: THIS is how rich he is

Rahul Gandhi declares details of his income, assets ahead of Wayanad battle: THIS is how rich he is

Livemint , Written By Sangeeta Ojha

Communist Party of India's (CPI) Annie Raja and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Communist Party of India's (CPI) Annie Raja were among the high-profile candidates who filed their nominations for the April 26 Lok Sabha Election 2024 on Wednesday. Notably, Annie Raja is contesting against Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad.

Polling is scheduled for all 20 parliamentary constituencies in Kerala on April 26 as part of the second phase of the nationwide polls. The Election Commission notification states that the last date for filing nomination papers is April 4.

3.8 crore mutual fund investments in Rahul Gandhi's assets

According to the affidavit filed by Rahul Gandhi, he holds stock market investments totalling 4.3 crore, mutual fund deposits amounting to 3.81 crore, and 26.25 lakh in a bank account. Additionally, the 53-year-old leader declared 55,000 in cash and a total income of 1,02,78,680 ( 1.02 crore) for the financial year 2022-23.

The movable assets of Rahul Gandhi are valued at 9.24 crore, including gold bonds worth 15.2 lakh. Furthermore, he has investments in National Savings Schemes, Postal Savings, insurance policies, and other ventures totalling 61.52 lakh.

Rahul Gandhi's total assets amount to 20 crore, with an annual income exceeding 1 crore. He also declared joint ownership of agricultural land with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Delhi’s Mehrauli, along with an office space in Gurugram valued at 11 crore.

Total assets in 2024: 20.4 cr

Movable: 9.24 cr

Immovable: Rs11.15 cr

Liabilities: 49.7 lakh

18 pending FIRs

One defamation conviction

Total assets in 2019: 15.89 cr

Rahul Gandhi holds shares valued at 4.3 crore

Rahul Gandhi holds shares valued at 4.3 crore. Among his shareholdings are companies such as Asian Paints, Bajaj Finance, Deepak Nitrite, Divi's Laboratories, Dr Lal Pathlabs Ltd, Hindustan Unilever, ICICI Bank, Info Edge (India) Ltd, Infosys, LTI Mindtree Ltd, Nestle India, Pidilite Industries, Tata Consultancy Services, Titan Company, Vinyl Chemicals (India) Ltd, and Britannia Industries Ltd.

Annie Raja's assets

Annie Raja's total assets amount to just 72 lakh. She has declared only 10,000 as cash in hand, bank deposits totalling 62,000, jewellery valued at 25,000, and an inherited property worth 71 lahks.

Total Assets: 1.61 cr

Movable: 89 lakh

Immovable: 72 lakh

No liabilities

MP Rahul Gandhi conducted a large roadshow before filing his nomination for the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency, where he is seeking a second term. During the event, he criticised the BJP and the RSS, accusing them of attempting to undermine the Constitution and democratic principles of India. The Lok Sabha elections are set to be held in seven phases starting from April 19, with the vote counting scheduled for June 4.

