Veer Savarkar's kin confirms 10 mercy pleas, rejects Rahul Gandhi's claims of loyalty to British

Vinayak Damodar Savarkar had filed at least ten mercy petitions with the then Britishers seeking reduction of his sentence, the Hindustva idealogue’s grandnephew Satyaki Savarkar has told a special MP/MLA court in Pune, legal news website LiveLaw reported.

Satyaki also said that there were other freedom fighters and revolutionaries who refused to file clemency petitions before the British, Live Law said.

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"It is true to say that Savarkar had filed a clemency petition ten times. It is true to say that he was referred to as a 'Veer' when the clemency petition was filed. It is true to say that Savarkar was referred to as 'Veer' even when he submitted clemency petitions ten times. It is not true to say that; it is a contradiction to call someone a 'Veer' who has filed 10 clemency petitions….. I am aware that revolutionist Bhagat Singh and Batukeshwar Dutt did not compromise on their principles and ideologies in their dealings with the British right to the end," Satyaki told the court, according to LiveLaw.

Satyaki made this disclosure in his cross-examination before Special Judge Amol Shinde, who is presently dealing with the criminal defamation case he has filed against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for allegedly defaming his grand uncle by delivering a speech in London.

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"These clemency petitions used to be forwarded by the prison administration to the British government for approval. It is true to say that the British government had the authority to commute or alter sentences in any mercy petitions submitted. It is true to say that the authority to reduce or remit a sentence depended on the policy and procedure of the British government. It is true to say that Savarkar's clemency petitions are available in government records. It is true to say that, these petitions exist and that I have not filed them," he told the court.

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Gandhi's counsel Milind Pawar is cross-examining Satyaki in the trial. In his testimony, Satyaki on Monday, 15 June said that his granduncle was labelled as a 'Veer' in a periodical run by the Gadar Organisation even before he was sent to the Andaman.

Veer Savarkar is a venerated figure for the Centre's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Loyalty to the British government? Live Law reported that Satyaki told the court that the records related to the 10 mercy or clemency petitions filed by Savarkar were kept in the official government records. He, however, added that the language in these mercy petitions filed by Savarkar did not indicate his 'loyalty' to the British regime.

The British government rejected all of Savarkar's clemency petitions, the report said. And in its replies, the Britishers expressed the apprehension that if Savarkar were released, he would once again participate in the revolutionary movement, leading to the end of British rule.

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Also Read | Veer Savarkar Jayanti: All you need to know about the Hindutva ideologue

"It is true to say that filing a clemency petition to seek a reduction in the sentence was a standard procedure under the British government. It is true that not only Savarkar but also other prisoners filed clemency petitions. It is true to say that filing a clemency petition was neither exceptional nor illegal. It is not true to say that the language Savarkar used in that clemency petition was one of humility. It is not true to say that the petitions contained words expressing loyalty to the British government. It is true to say that, in that petition, Savarkar requested a reduction of his sentence," the complainant Satyaki said.

What is the case against Rahul Gandhi? The Congress party has consistently opposed Veer Savarkar’s right-wing Hindutva ideology, often citing his mercy petitions to the British and the alleged role in the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi.

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Congress leaders often point to the mercy petitions Savarkar wrote to the British while imprisoned at the Cellular Jail in the Andaman Islands. They argue these petitions—which sought release in exchange for refraining from anti-colonial activities—compromised his status as a freedom fighter.

The defamation complaint claims that Rahul Gandhi has repeatedly defamed Savarkar on various occasions over the years. One specific incident highlighted was on 5 March, 2023, when Gandhi addressed the Overseas Congress in the United Kingdom.

Satyaki, the complainant, has claimed that Rahul Gandhi intentionally made wild allegations against Savarkar, knowing them to be untrue, with the intention of harming Savarkar's reputation and causing mental agony to the complainant and his family.

It is not true to say that the petitions contained words expressing loyalty to the British government.

Satyaki has in the criminal defamation petition demanded maximum punishment for Rahul Gandhi under Section 500 (Punishment for defamation) of the IPC and seeks imposition of maximum compensation as per Section 357 (Order to pay compensation) of the CrPC.

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(With inputs from LiveLaw)