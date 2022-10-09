Rahul Gandhi defends Rajasthan government over Adani row

Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi defended his party's government in Rajasthan over Industrialist Gautam Adani's pledged investment in the state saying Rajasthan government has not given any preferential treatment to Adani
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday defended the Rajasthan government over Industrialist Gautam Adani's pledged investment in the state while claiming he will oppose the state government if they wrongly give business to Adani. The Former Congress president has often criticized the BJP government over its links with Adani said he is not against corporates but against monopolies.
While defending the Chief Minister, he said, "Mr Adani has committed ₹60,000 crore to Rajasthan. No chief minister can refuse such an offer. In fact, it would not be correct for a chief minister to refuse such an offer...The Rajasthan government has not used political power to help Mr Adani in Rajasthan. The day they do that, I will be standing in opposition"
He added, "My contention is in the use of political power to help certain chosen businesses. My opposition is to two-three or four large businesses being helped politically to monopolise every single business in this country... I am in no way against corporates, I am in no way against business but I am against the complete monopolisation of Indian business because that weakens the country."
He however targeted the BJP government at the centre saying,"Today what we are seeing is being done by the BJP government is complete monopolisation of all businesses by helping a chosen few businesses,"
Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh also came in support of Rajasthan government on Saturday, he wrote on Twitter, "Much media hype is being created over Ashok Gehlot's meet with Adani. Adani wants to invest approximately ₹60,000 cr in Rajasthan. No CM will say don't invest. There are NO special rules or policies for Adani by RJ Govt. Gehlot is very much against cronyism of the Modi variety."
Earlier, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also defended his decision saying "Whether it is Ambani, Adani or Amit Shah's son, we will welcome all the industrialists, because we want investment in Rajasthan"
He added, "I was listening to the BJP allegations. They tried to create hindrances and made issues in the media about Mr Gautam Adani's name. Raising this issue will cost BJP heavily. Rajendra Rathore cannot sleep properly unless he speaks to the media, but his words are of no value. This is not a private programme, so investors whether from BJP or from Congress can participate in it,"
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot inaugurated the two-day 'Invest Rajasthan Summit-2022' on Friday. The summit aims to solicit investment proposals, process them on a mission mode and take them to fruition
During the summit, Adani Group chairman and Asia's richest man Gautam Adani was seen sitting next to CM Gehlot. Adani also announced ₹65,000-crore investment in Rajasthan over the next five to seven years, setting up a 10,000-MW solar power facility, expanding cement plants and upgrading the Jaipur International Airport.