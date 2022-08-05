Rahul Gandhi detained during Congress protest against Centre

Rahul Gandhi said that all Congress MPs were marching towards Rashtrapati Bhawan to raise the issue of inflation and price rise but they are not being allowed to go ahead from here.
Senior Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Shashi Tharoor along with other party members have been detained by Delhi Police during a protest against the Central government on price rise and unemployment in the national capital on Friday, according to news agency ANI.
Rahul Gandhi said that all Congress MPs were marching towards Rashtrapati Bhawan to raise the issue of inflation and price rise but they are not being allowed to go ahead from here. He also alleged that some MPs were beaten by the police officials.
Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi while addressing a press conference alleged that India is witnessing the "death of democracy" and anybody who stands against the onset of dictatorship is "viciously attacked".
“We are witnessing the death of democracy. What India has built brick by brick, starting almost a century ago, is being destroyed in front of your eyes. Anybody who stands against this idea of onset of dictatorship is viciously attacked, jailed, arrested and beaten up," the former Congress chief said.
“Idea is, people's issues -whether price rise, unemployment, violence in society - must not be raised. That's sole agenda of Govt and Govt is being run to protect interest of 4-5 people and this dictatorship is being run in interest of 2-3 big business people by 2 people," Rahul Gandhi further said.
The Congress is holding a nationwide protests and will also 'gherao' Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence against price rise, unemployment and GST hike on some essential items.