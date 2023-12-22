Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has reportedly reached out to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar amid murmurs about a fresh rift in the INDIA ranks. The development comes mere days after several key Opposition leaders batted for Mallikarjun Kharge to be made the bloc's Prime Ministerial candidate. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to an NDTV update quoting sources, the two leaders have been unable to interact thus far due to a clash in timing. Speculative reports suggest that the duo will touch upon the controversy sparked by Wednesday's meeting. Kharge has already spoken to Kumar while Gandhi interacted with NCP chief Sharad Pawar in the ensuing days.

INDIA bloc leaders have rejected claims that the Bihar Chief Minister was unhappy about the situation — even as Kharge played down suggestions that he would emerge as a prime ministerial candidate. Kumar — who recently declined the role of INDIA bloc convenor — has insisted on several occasions that he has no desire to become the PM candidate.

ALSO READ: 'Proposed Mallikarjun Kharge's name,' Mamata Banerjee on PM's face for INDIA bloc | Watch JD(U) leaders however remain miffed about the situation.

“Public does not who 'Kharge Pharge' is. Even I don't know he was the president of Congress. Nobody knows him. Masses don't know him. The public knows Nitish Kumar. Nitish Kumar should become Prime Minister. He is popular all over India," JD(U) MLA Gopal Mandal said on Friday.

JD(U) national general secretary Sanjay Kumar Jha however said that he was 'appalled' by the recent claims.

“Nitish Kumar expressed the view that seat sharing should be complete by January. After that all parties should come out with a common minimum programme…As someone who was present at the nearly three and a half hours long meeting, I can say with authenticity that all the deliberations took place in a cordial atmosphere. It was decided that only a few leaders brief the media. We are appalled at the misleading reports," he claimed.

(With inputs from agencies)

