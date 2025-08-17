Rahul Gandhi earns praise for ‘gentlemanly’ behaviour as he offers water to Mallikarjun Kharge, Lalu Prasad in Bihar

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has earned a lot of praise from social media users for his “gentlemanly behaviour” for offering glasses of water to party president Mallikarjun Kharge and RJD chief Lalu Prasad, both several years his senior, in Bihar, on Sunday.

The INDIA bloc heavyweights were sharing the stage in Sasaram town for the launch of ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’, which will cover over 1,000 km across 25 districts of the state within a span of a fortnight.

A video of the event has gone viral on the Internet in which Gandhi, the leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha, can be seen pouring water into glass tumblers and handing those over to Kharge and Lalu, before himself taking a sip in the sweltering afternoon.

Watch the viral video here:

Here's how netizens reacted: Netizens were impressed by Rahul Gandhi's kind gesture and said that moments like these “truly reflect the spirit of values and unity.”

“Rahul Gandhi is such a loving and respectful person. It’s truly heartwarming to see him sitting together with Lalu Prasad Ji and Mallikarjun in this amazing video, where Rahul is even serving water. Moments like these truly reflect the spirit of values and unity,” said a social media user.

Another added, “This gesture embodies Bharatiya sanskaar — respect for elders, humility in leadership, and compassion at heart.”

“So much respect for elders!” a user said.

Another said, “Sanskari hai admi.”

However, a few users questioned why the Internet was making such a big deal about it, asking, “What's so great about it? Don't people in your family serve water to guests? Haven't you seen younger people serve water to older people?”

Voter Adhikar Yatra The Raebareli MP, who has transformed self-effacement into a style statement, was supposed to be the final speaker at the function, an honour usually reserved for the most senior person, as per the unofficial protocol for such public events.

However, Rahul Gandhi, who is the undisputed star attraction of the yatra, took the mic ahead of the Congress president and the RJD supremo.