Rahul Gandhi fails to win HC relief in Modi surname case2 min read . Updated: 02 May 2023, 11:22 PM IST
Rahul Gandhi’s conviction by a Surat court led to his disqualification as a Member of Parliament and a stay on conviction could pave the way for Gandhi’s reinstatement as a Lok Sabha member
Ahmedabad: The Gujarat high court did not grant interim suspension on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi conviction in a criminal defamation case over his “Modi surname" remark in which he was sentenced to two years in jail by a Surat court.
