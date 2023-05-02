Rahul Gandhi fails to win HC relief in Modi surname case

He alleged that Gandhi has committed as many as 12 different offences that drew defamation. “His stand in public and courtroom are different. If you are a motormouth and if this is your stand (to not apologise), then don’t come here with your prayer. For the consequence you face, don’t come here and cry like a crybaby. Stick to your stand made in public or say that your intentions are something else," said Nanavaty.