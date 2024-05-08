The Congress on Wednesday responded to PM Modi's “Shehzada getting black money from Adani-Ambani ?" jibe at Rahul Gandhi, saying the Wayanad MP has finally forced the Prime Minister to expose corruption by making serious allegations against industrialists Gautam Adani and Mukesh Ambani .

“Narendra Modi has made serious allegations against Gautam Adani and Mukesh Ambani. Adani and Ambani give away black money in bags. Finally Rahul Gandhi forced PM Modi to expose the corruption," the grand old party wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Congress national general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also responded to PM Modi's remarks on Rahul Gandhi's deal with Ambani-Adani, saying the Wayanad MP talks about Adani every day.

“Today Narendra Modi said- Rahul Gandhi is not taking Adani's name. The truth is this- Rahul Gandhi talks about Adani every day, he puts the truth about Adani in front of you every day and exposes it," said Priyanka Gandhi in UP's Rae Bareli.

"Rahul Gandhi tells you every day that Narendra Modi has a nexus with big industrialists. Narendra Modi waived off ₹16 lakh crore of his friends but did not waive off a single rupee of the farmers. Narendra Modi should answer this," she added.

PM Modi's ‘Ambani-Adani’ jibe at Rahul Gandhi

The remarks came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi counterattacked Rahul Gandhi's accusation of crony capitalism, asking “why Shehzada (Congress leader) stopped talking of Ambani and Adani in this election all of sudden?"

“For years, Congress ke shehzade din raat ek mala japte the...'5 industrialists', 'Ambani', 'Adani'...But since the elections are declared, they have stopped abusing Ambani, Adani…," he said while addressing an election rally in Telangana's Warangal today.

“Why? I wish to ask the Shehzadey of Congress, how much black money have they received from Adani, Ambani? How much the Congress party has 'received' from those industrialists for the elections?" the Prime Minister asked.

Rahul Gandhi often accuses PM Modi and his administration of prioritising the interests of industrialists over those of marginalized communities.

