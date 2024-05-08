‘Rahul Gandhi forced Modi to expose…’, Congress hits back at PM's ‘Ambani-Adani’ jibe
The Congress on Wednesday responded to PM Modi's “Shehzada getting black money from Adani-Ambani?" jibe at Rahul Gandhi, saying the Wayanad MP has finally forced the Prime Minister to expose corruption by making serious allegations against industrialists Gautam Adani and Mukesh Ambani.