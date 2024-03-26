Rahul Gandhi's future ‘dark’ as...: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma claims 'more Congress leaders will join BJP'
Assam CM predicts the end of Congress in the state by 2026, claiming Rahul Gandhi's future is 'dark'. Sarma also hints at Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president joining BJP in 2025.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said that Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's future is ‘dark’, adding that by 2026, the grand old party will cease to exist in the North Eastern state.
