Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said that Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's future is ‘dark’, adding that by 2026, the grand old party will cease to exist in the North Eastern state. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Speaking to reporters in Biswanath, Sarma said, “Those who believe in the leadership of Rahul Gandhi, also know that their future is dark. Even Rahul Gandhi's future is also dark and his followers' future is darker"

Elaborating further, Sarma said, that in the last one and a half month, you have seen a big erosion of Congress as many Congress leaders, workers joined the BJP and AGP. “I believe that there will be no Congress party in Assam by 2026. I don't want to comment on Bharat Narah, because I am not in touch with him. But I believe that there will be no more of the Congress party in Assam by 2026, they will survive only in some small pockets." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Assam CM also claimed that many “good leaders" from the Congress will join BJP till and after the Lok Sabha elections 2024. In another claim, Sarma also said that Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president Bhupen Kumar Borah will join BJP in the first half of 2025.

Also Read: Lok Sabha Election 2024: ‘No one wants to stay in Congress; everyone wants to join BJP,’ claims Himanta Biswa Sarma "I have made ready two seats for him (Bhupen Kumar Borah). All Trinamool members of Congress will join us. If I dial the candidate (Congress) for Sonitpur, he will join BJP. But I don't want this. As of now, the Assam Congress is in our hands. It is just like a fixed deposit, when needed, we will bring them. When it is needed for Modiji we will take them. Except 1-2 blue-blooded dynasties, all red-blooded dynasty are ours," CM Sarma said.

Also Read: 'BJP will win 13 out of 14 Lok Sabha seats in Assam' : CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Earlier on Sunday, Sarma also took a jibe at the INDIA alliance and said that the bloc is intact, not on Earth, but in the Moon and Sun. "The INDI alliance is intact, not on Earth, but perhaps in the Moon and Sun. On Earth, we have not seen the presence of many parties, such as TMC and Janta Dal United. So, with our normal eyes, we cannot see the INDI alliance. However, it might exist in the Sun or the Moon, which we cannot see with our naked eyes," said the Assam Chief Minister. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: Rahul Gandhi will face ‘Amethi fate’ in Wayanad too, says BJP candidate K Surendran The 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Assam are scheduled to take place in three phases, with polling days set for April 19, April 26, and May 7. The north eastern state is divided into 14 Lok Sabha constituencies.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP won 9 seats, while the Congress won 3 seats, and the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) won a single seat. Prior to that in 2014 elections, BJP had secured 7 seats while Congress and the AIUDF had won three seats each.

(With inputs from ANI) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!