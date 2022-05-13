Rahul Gandhi gets '5 AM' warm welcome in Rajasthan ahead of 3-day Chintan Shivir

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Rahul Gandhi can be seen stepping down from the train, greeting people with folded hands, and being welcomed by party workers with garlands and gifts
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday morning received a warm welcome from his party workers at a Railway station in Rajasthan as he reached for a three-day ‘Chintan Shivir’ (brainstorming session).
In a video, shared by Congress MP Manickam Tagore, Rahul Gandhi can be seen stepping down from the train, greeting people with folded hands, and being welcomed by party workers with garlands and gifts.
The former Congress chief was also welcomed by coolies at the Sarai Rohilla station and their delegation shared its concerns with him.
Tagore wrote the video caption, "At 5 am, Chittorgarh Railway station… Our congress leader #RahulGandhi being greeted by Congress workers and local leaders (sic)".
Rahul Gandhi boarded a train for Udaipur, Rajasthan from Delhi's Sarai Rohilla railway station along with some other senior leaders on Thursday to participate in key sessions ahead of several assembly elections due later this year and in 2023, and the crucial Lok Sabha election in 2024.
The Congress had booked two bogies of the train as many party leaders, including Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and former Union minister Jairam Ramesh, were travelling along with Gandhi on the train to attend the session from May 13 to May 15.
The three-day 'Nav Sankalp Chintan Shivir' is being held against the backdrop of a string of electoral defeats and dissent in the party for the past many years.
The Shivir will focus on time-bound party restructuring, finding ways to combat politics of polarisation, and getting battle-ready for upcoming electoral challenges.
It will begin Friday afternoon following which over 400 delegates will discuss subject-specific issues across six groups.
These discussions will continue on the first and second days and the conclusions will be recorded in the form of a declaration, a draft of which will be discussed at the CWC meeting to be held there on the third and last day.