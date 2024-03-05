Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi was greeted with ‘Modi-Modi’ chants as the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra wove through Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday. The senior Congress leader offered prayers at the Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain alongside fellow party leader Kamal Nath. BJP workers also offered potatoes to him — in a mocking gesture — while he blew a kiss in response.

“Sometimes it happens during the yatra, like it happened today. Three-four people from BJP were standing with flags. They were shouting. I got down from the vehicle and shook hands and asked how are you brother? And they stopped shouting and started smiling and then when I was leaving, they were doing like this (making gesture of blowing kisses)," Gandhi recounted later.

The Congress lawmaker insisted that it was easy to face such incidents by opening "mohabbat ki dukan" (shop of love) in "nafrat ka bazaar" (market of hatred).

(With inputs from agencies)

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!