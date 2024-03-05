Rahul Gandhi greeted with 'Modi-Modi' chants, potatoes as Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra passes through MP
During Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Madhya Pradesh, Rahul Gandhi encountered 'Modi-Modi' chants and BJP workers offering potatoes in a mocking gesture. Gandhi responded by shaking hands and blowing kisses as a gesture of love.
Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi was greeted with ‘Modi-Modi’ chants as the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra wove through Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday. The senior Congress leader offered prayers at the Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain alongside fellow party leader Kamal Nath. BJP workers also offered potatoes to him — in a mocking gesture — while he blew a kiss in response.