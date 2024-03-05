Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features
With the Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • My Mint
  • Infographics
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Politics / News/  Rahul Gandhi greeted with 'Modi-Modi' chants, potatoes as Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra passes through MP

Rahul Gandhi greeted with 'Modi-Modi' chants, potatoes as Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra passes through MP

Livemint

During Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Madhya Pradesh, Rahul Gandhi encountered 'Modi-Modi' chants and BJP workers offering potatoes in a mocking gesture. Gandhi responded by shaking hands and blowing kisses as a gesture of love.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and party leader Kamal Nath offers prayers at Mahakaleshwar temple during 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' in Ujjain

Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi was greeted with ‘Modi-Modi’ chants as the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra wove through Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday. The senior Congress leader offered prayers at the Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain alongside fellow party leader Kamal Nath. BJP workers also offered potatoes to him — in a mocking gesture — while he blew a kiss in response.

“Sometimes it happens during the yatra, like it happened today. Three-four people from BJP were standing with flags. They were shouting. I got down from the vehicle and shook hands and asked how are you brother? And they stopped shouting and started smiling and then when I was leaving, they were doing like this (making gesture of blowing kisses)," Gandhi recounted later.

The Congress lawmaker insisted that it was easy to face such incidents by opening "mohabbat ki dukan" (shop of love) in "nafrat ka bazaar" (market of hatred).

(With inputs from agencies)

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!

Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.