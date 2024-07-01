Rahul Gandhi’s ’Hindu’ remark sparks row: Top quotes from LoP’s speech in Lok Sabha

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi launched a scathing attack against the ruling BJP on Monday, telling the Lok Sabha that Hinduism was ‘not about spreading fear, hatred and falsehoods’. The Leader of Opposition also accused the BJP of launching systematic attacks on the Constitution and the fundamental idea of India.

The LoP engaged in a war of words with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday after claiming that those who call themselves Hindus are engaged in "violence and hate" round the clock. The remark had prompted a sharp rebuttal from the NDA with Modi noting that it was a ‘serious matter’ to call the entire Hindu society violent.

Opposition leaders also staged a walkout after seeking sought a clear assurance from the government on the NEET issue. They demanded a separate one-day discussion on the paper leak matter during the ongoing Lok Sabha session.