Rahul Gandhi hits back at Centre for Nehru Museum renaming, says, ‘pehchaan unke karam hai…’1 min read 17 Aug 2023, 11:57 AM IST
Rahul Gandhi criticizes renaming of Nehru Museum as Prime Minister's Museum, says Nehru is known for his work, not just his name.
Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday hit out at the Centre for renaming of the Nehru Museum as Prime Minister's Museum saying Nehru is not known for his name only, but for his work. Rahul Gandhi's comment comes only a day after a BJP-Congress verbal clash on the issue. Congress implied "N to P" change represented BJP's pettiness, countered by BJP as mere lamenting.