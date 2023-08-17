comScore
Thu Aug 17 2023 11:58:01
Rahul Gandhi hits back at Centre for Nehru Museum renaming, says, 'pehchaan unke karam hai…'
Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday hit out at the Centre for renaming of the Nehru Museum as Prime Minister's Museum saying Nehru is not known for his name only, but for his work. Rahul Gandhi's comment comes only a day after a BJP-Congress verbal clash on the issue. Congress implied "N to P" change represented BJP's pettiness, countered by BJP as mere lamenting. 

"Nehru Ji ki pehchaan unke karam hai, unka naam nahi," Rahul Gandhi said at airport on his way to Ladakh.

The Nehru Memorial Museum and Library has been officially renamed as the Prime Minister's Museum and Library Society from August 14. 

The Culture Ministry release said that the Museum is a seamless blend that begins at the renovated and refurbished Nehru Museum building, "now completely updated with technologically advanced displays on the life and contribution of Jawaharlal Nehru".

"Housed in a new building the museum then goes on to tell the story of how our Prime Ministers navigated the nation through various challenges and ensured the all-round progress of the country. It recognizes all the Prime Ministers, thereby democratizing the institutional memory," the release had said.

‘Destroying Nehru and the Nehruvian legacy’

Several opposition leaders vehemently protested against the act. Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh, took to Twitter on Wednesday saying, “Mr Modi possesses a huge bundle of fears, complexes and insecurities, especially when it comes to our first and longest-serving Prime Minister. He has had a single-point agenda of denying, distorting, defaming and destroying Nehru and the Nehruvian legacy. "

"He (Modi) has erased N and put P instead. That P is really for pettiness and peeve,"

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said, "You could have continued calling it the Nehru Memorial Prime Ministers Museum and Library" 

"He (Modi) has erased N and put P instead. That P is really for pettiness and peeve," .

The BJP, meanwhile, asserted that with the move,  focus is shifting on all prime ministers moving away from Nehru.  Earlier, no other PM got any space.

 

 

Updated: 17 Aug 2023, 11:58 AM IST
