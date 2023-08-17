Rahul Gandhi hits back at Centre for Nehru Museum renaming

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday hit out at the Centre for renaming of the Nehru Museum as Prime Minister's Museum saying Nehru is not known for his name only, but for his work. Rahul Gandhi's comment comes only a day after a BJP-Congress verbal clash on the issue. Congress implied "N to P" change represented BJP's pettiness, countered by BJP as mere lamenting.

