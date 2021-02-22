OPEN APP
Home >Politics >News >Rahul Gandhi hits out a govt over rising fuel prices
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (ANI)
Rahul Gandhi hits out a govt over rising fuel prices

1 min read . Updated: 22 Feb 2021, 11:42 AM IST Staff Writer

  • 'When you see the fast-moving meter while filling fuel in your car at the petrol pump, do remember that the crude oil rates have not risen but fallen,' Rahul Gandhi tweeted
  • The prices of petrol and diesel are increasing continuously for more than 10 days

New Delhi: Amid surging fuel prices in the country, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday slammed the Modi government. He further accused it of emptying the pockets of the common man and filling the pockets of its friends for free.

"When you see the fast-moving meter while filling fuel in your car at the petrol pump, do remember that the crude oil rates have not risen but fallen," Rahul Gandhi tweeted in Hindi.

"Petrol is at 100 a litre. The Modi government is doing the great work of emptying your pockets and filling the pockets of its friends," he further added.

The Congress has accused the Centre of looting people by imposing high taxes on petrol and diesel and has demanded its rollback to provide relief to the common man from the onslaught of rising prices.

The prices of petrol and diesel are increasing continuously for more than 10 days and in some states, the price of petrol has even crossed 100 in some states.

