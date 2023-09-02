‘Will be govt of poor rather than govt of Adani’: Rahul Gandhi hits out at BJP in poll-bound Chhattisgarh2 min read 02 Sep 2023, 03:54 PM IST
Rahul Gandhi criticizes PM Modi over Adani charges, said BJP broke India's economy with GST and demonetization. Rahul Gandhi attended the 'Rajeev Yuva Mitan Conference' in Nava Raipur along with Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel
Congress leader and MP from Wayanad Rahul Gandhi on Saturday at an event in poll-bound Chhattisgarh hit out at Prime Minister and Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Narendra Modi regarding the Adani group stock manipulation charges. He said, "India's PM can't make an inquiry on the Adani. Because after the inquiry the loss will not be for Adani but to someone else."
Notably, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday released an "Arop Patra" (chargesheet) against the Bhupesh Baghel government in Chhattisgarh, accusing it of indulging in scams and loot, and committing atrocities against the people of the state, where elections are due by the year-end.
Ahead of the polls in the Congress-ruled state, this is for the first time that events of the two senior leaders belonging to rival parties are coinciding on the same day.
Amit Shah is is attending two functions, one in Raipur and the other at Saraipali in Mahasamund district.
In the 2018 assembly polls, the Congress won 68 of 90 seats in the state, while the BJP finished a distant second at 15. The JCC (J) won in five constituencies and its ally BSP got two seats. The Congress currently has 71 members in the House.