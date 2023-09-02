Congress leader and MP from Wayanad Rahul Gandhi on Saturday at an event in poll-bound Chhattisgarh hit out at Prime Minister and Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Narendra Modi regarding the Adani group stock manipulation charges. He said, "India's PM can't make an inquiry on the Adani. Because after the inquiry the loss will not be for Adani but to someone else."

Talking about the defeat BJP faced in the Karnataka Assembly elections, Rahul Gandhi said, "Before every election, BJP presents a number. They say they will get 230 seats-250 seats. But every poor person in Karnataka voted for Congress."

"BJP has broken the economic backbone of India. GST and demonetisation destroyed small businessmen and that was done deliberately," Gandhi added.

"Be it the governments in Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh, or the upcoming governments in Telangana and Madhya Pradesh, they will be the government of the poor rather than being the 'governments of Adani'," said the Congress leader.

At the event, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel said, “Congress party always works towards empowering the common people and to give them their rights."

Rahul Gandhi arrived at poll-bound Chhattisgarh on Saturday, 2 September. Rahul Gandhi was received by Chief Minister and Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel at the airport. Rahul Gandhi attended the 'Rajeev Yuva Mitan Conference' in Nava Raipur along with Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel.

The Congress leader was in Mumbai on Friday to take part in a meeting of the opposition INDIA alliance.

This is Gandhi's first visit to the poll-bound state after the Congress held its plenary session in Raipur in February this year. i