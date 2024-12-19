In a fresh trouble for Rahul Gandhi, Delhi Police on Thursday registered an FIR against the Congress leader over the Parliament scuffle after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lodged a complaint.

“Police have only removed section 109 (attempt to murder) of BNS. All other sections are the same as given in the complaint,” said Delhi police.

However, police have not added attempt to murder charge in the FIR.